Senators Survive Late Surge to Top Americans 6-4

Published on November 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators hit the road for the first game of their three game road trip versus the Rochester Americans, winning 6-4.

Frame one started with the Senators killing off an early penalty and quickly answering back. In his first game back since the season opener, Jamieson Rees scored on a breakaway, putting one past Devon Levi to make it 1-0. Belleville's offence continued to produce, this time on the power play. Philippe Daoust and Stephen Halliday assisted Arthur Kaliyev, who scored his third straight goal to extend the Senators' lead to 2-0.

Period two saw the Senators kill off three penalties while also adding to their lead on the power play. Daoust tipped in his third goal of the season off a shot from Carter Yakemchuk, extending Belleville's lead to 3-0.

The final twenty minutes started in the Senators' favour as they added to their lead less than a minute in. Wyatt Bongiovanni beat Levi in close off a quick feed from Halliday and Jorian Donovan, giving Belleville a 4-0 advantage. The shutout bid ended midway through the third when Rochester got one back. Pressure from Trevor Kuntar and Zach Metsa set up a Carson Meyer shot that snuck through traffic in front, beating Hunter Shepard to make it 4-1. Not long after, the Americans' momentum continued as they added another. A rush chance created by Ryan Johnson and Matteo Costantini found Anton Wahlberg, who slipped one by to cut the deficit to 4-2. Just over a minute later, Rochester's puck luck continued, making it a one-goal game. A scramble in front of the Senators' net off a Kuntar shot fell to Riley Fiddler-Schultz's stick, making it 4-3. Even with the push, Belleville regrouped after a timeout and regained their two-goal cushion. A takeaway and feed from Daoust set up Kaliyev for his second goal of the game, extending the lead to 5-3. The Americans didn't back down, though, as later in the period that two-goal margin was cut yet again. A Jake Leschyshyn backhand, set up by Viktor Neuchev and Johnson, kept the scoring affair alive for an exciting finish.

In the final minutes, the Senators held off a late Americans push, and Jan Jenik buried an empty-netter to seal a 6-4 victory.

The Senators will see the Americans next month on December 10th back at CAA Arena for 7:00 p.m. start for their third meeting of the season.

The Senators will continue their three-game road trip in Utica this Friday against the Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) at Adirondack Bank Center for a 7:15 p.m. start.

Fast Facts:

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni had one goal and three shots on net

#10 Philippe Daoust scored and had three assists for four points

#11 Jorian Donovan notched an assist

#24 Jan Jenik scored, giving him three points in four games

#30 Hunter Shepard stopped 38/42

#33 Lassi Thomson had three shots on goal

#34 Stephen Halliday added three assists

#43 Arthur Kaliyev scored twice, extending his goal streak to three games

