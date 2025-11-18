Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defensemen Steven Santini, Declan Carlile from Syracuse Crunch

Published on November 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defensemen Steven Santini and Declan Carlile from the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Santini, 30, has played in 13 games as captain of Syracuse this season, logging four assists and a plus-7 rating with four penalty minutes. He has played in 374 career AHL games between the Crunch, Ontario Reign, Springfield Thunderbirds, Utica Comets, Milwaukee Admirals, Binghamton Devils and Albany Devils, recording 21 goals and 91 points with a plus-63 rating.

A native of Bronxville, New York, Santini appeared in one game for the Bolts in 2024-25, logging 11:37 of time on ice with one hit and two blocked shots in an 8-3 win December 12 at Calgary. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound defenseman has skated in 124 career NHL games between the Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, collecting five goals and 23 points while averaging 17:10 of time on ice.

Santini was originally drafted by New Jersey in the second round, 42nd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2024.

Carlile, 25, has skated in 15 games with Syracuse this season and leads all Crunch defensemen for assists (8), points (10), shots (45) and power-play goals (1) while ranking tied for first for goals (2) and penalty minutes (27). He has played in 210 career AHL contests, all with Syracuse, registering 24 goals and 80 points with a plus-52 rating.

A native of Hartland, Michigan, Carlile has appeared in four career NHL games, all with the Lightning, recording one goal and a plus-3 rating while averaging 12:37 of time on ice. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defensemen was originally undrafted and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on March 16, 2022.

