Dallas Recalls Kolyachonok, Reassigns Punnett to Texas

Published on November 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the club recalled defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from the Texas Stars, Dallas' primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League. The Stars also recalled defenseman Connor Punnett from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and reassigned him to Texas.

Kolyachonok, 24, had three assists (0-3- 3) in 10 games for Texas this season, earning assists in each of the Stars first two games of the season and tallying another Saturday in a 3-1 loss at Milwaukee. The left-shot defenseman spent all of the 2024-25 season in the NHL, including 23 games with the Utah Hockey Club and 12 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who claimed Kolyachonok off of waivers Feb. 8. Dallas acquired the blueliner from the Penguins in the July 7 trade that sent Matt Dumba to Pittsburgh.

The Minsk, Belarus native was originally selected by Florida in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Punnett, 22, joins Texas after posting seven points (1-6- 7) in 13 games for Idaho this season. The second-year pro scored his first goal of the season and added an assist Sunday in the Steelheads' 6-3 win over Utah. As a rookie in 2024-25, Punnett had 19 points (5-14- 19) and 122 penalty minutes in 58 ECHL games.

The North Bay, Ontario native was originally undrafted and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Mar. 6, 2024.

The Stars finish a three-game road trip tonight against the Iowa Wild, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Casey's Center. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

