Milwaukee Outlasts Texas, 3-1

Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars' Samu Tuomaala battles Milwaukee Admirals' Oasiz Wiesblatt

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, suffered a 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals to open a three-game road trip, despite an early first period goal on Friday evening at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Texas opened the scoring when Kole Lind sent the puck past the blocker of Ethan Haider on a shot from the top of the right circle. It was the Stars' quickest goal so far this season, 1:16 into the game.

Eleven minutes later Milwaukee tied the score after Reid Schaefer knocked the puck through traffic in the crease to the back of the net. Jordan Oesterle capitalized on the Admirals first power play of the game, after Tommy Bergsland was called for tripping, to gain the lead with just under two minutes left in the opening frame.

Jake Lucchini added to Milwaukee's lead seven minutes into the second period on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle.

Despite outshooting Milwaukee nine to three in the third period, Texas was unable to mount a comeback and fell 3-1 to the Admirals.

Ben Kraws was given the loss after making 19 saves on 22 shots. Haider earned the win after giving up one goal on 23 shots.

The Stars will travel to Rockford, Illinois to square off against the Rockford IceHogs Sunday at 4:00 pm. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

