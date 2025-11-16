Stauber's 32-Save Shutout Drives Roadrunners to 3-0 Win Over Colorado

Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO - Tucson goaltender Jaxson Stauber stopped all 32 shots he faced, while defenseman Max Szuber netted a pair of goals, as the Roadrunners defeated the Colorado Eagles 3-0 on Saturday. The victory put the brakes on Colorado's eight-game point streak and five-game home winning streak. Isak Posch suffered the loss in net for the Eagles, allowing two goals on 19 shots. Colorado finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The first period would see each team go 0-for-1 on the power play, with the Eagles outshooting Tucson by a count of 11-6 and the two teams exiting for the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

A Colorado turnover at the far blue line would spring forward Owen Allard on a breakaway the other direction. Allard capped it off when he beat Posch from the slot, giving the Roadrunners a 1-0 edge at the 5:36 mark of the second period.

Tucson would strike again just 3:05 later when Szuber lit the lamp with a wrister from the left-wing circle, extending the Roadrunners lead to 2-0.

Still trailing 2-0 as time ticked down in the third period, the Eagles would pull Posch in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Szuber who would take advantage with an empty netter from deep in his own zone, rounding out the 3-0 score with 3:36 remaining in the contest.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, November 22nd at 7:00pm MT at Tucson Convention Center Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to Colora-doEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.