Islanders Show Fight, Fall to Americans 5-3

Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport, CT -- The Bridgeport Islanders returned home for a Sound Tiger Saturday, looking for a win against the Rochester Americans. Despite falling behind 3-1 in the first period, the Islanders fought back to tie the game at 3, but it ultimately wasn't enough as they fell to the Americans 5-3.

Rochester controlled the pace in the early stages and was rewarded at 16:18, when Jack Rathbone tucked home a net-front rebound for his first goal of the season, snapping Bridgeport's four-game streak of scoring first.

The Americans continued their fast start on their first power-play opportunity of the night. A point shot from Zach Metsa was deflected by Jagger Joshua at 13:38, extending the lead to 2-0.

Bridgeport responded 49 seconds later, when Cam Thiesing recovered a loose puck on the doorstep and found the back of the net for his first goal of the season, cutting the Rochester advantage in half.

Rochester continued its success on the man advantage in the period's final moments. Joshua tipped in another point shot for his second of the frame with four seconds remaining, giving the Americans a 3-1 lead heading into the locker room.

Bridgeport cut into the deficit 3:55 into the second period, when Matthew Highmore's wrister deflected off the pad of Devon Levi and right to Marc Gatcomb, who buried the rebound for his third of the season and 50th AHL point.

The Islanders welcomed Julien Gauthier back to the lineup after a yearlong absence due to injury, and he wasted no time contributing. He carried the puck along the right circle and beat Levi glove side to tie the score at 13:59 of the second.

Rochester retook the lead in the third period on Konsta Helenius' wrist shot from the right circle at 11:00, his fifth of the season and the eventual game-winner. The Americans added an empty-net goal at 1:05.

Bridgeport will spend next weekend in upstate New York as it faces the top two teams in the North Division. On Friday, the Islanders meet the Americans again, this time in Rochester at 7:05 p.m., before traveling to Syracuse on Saturday for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Crunch.







