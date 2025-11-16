Monsters Score Late, Drop 3-2 Decision to Wolves

Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, IL - The Cleveland Monsters fell 3-2 to the Chicago Wolves (7-4-2-0) on Saturday night at Allstate Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 3-3-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless opening frame, Chicago's Skyler Brind'Amour made it 1-0 at the 14:48 mark of the second period. Monsters' forward Brendan Gaunce scored with Caleb MacDonald on the assist at 18:32 to tie the game 1-1 through 40 minutes. Felix Unger Sörum added a tally for the Wolves at 2:33 followed by Dominik Badinka picking up a marker at 14:49 of the final stanza to make it 3-1 Chicago. Guillaume Richard scored shorthanded for the Monsters at 18:38 but the Wolves took the 3-2 victory.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 28 saves in defeat while Chicago's Cayden Primeau made 35 saves for the win.

The Monsters will have a rematch with the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, November 16, at 4:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

