Monsters Score Late, Drop 3-2 Decision to Wolves
Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
ROSEMONT, IL - The Cleveland Monsters fell 3-2 to the Chicago Wolves (7-4-2-0) on Saturday night at Allstate Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 3-3-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless opening frame, Chicago's Skyler Brind'Amour made it 1-0 at the 14:48 mark of the second period. Monsters' forward Brendan Gaunce scored with Caleb MacDonald on the assist at 18:32 to tie the game 1-1 through 40 minutes. Felix Unger Sörum added a tally for the Wolves at 2:33 followed by Dominik Badinka picking up a marker at 14:49 of the final stanza to make it 3-1 Chicago. Guillaume Richard scored shorthanded for the Monsters at 18:38 but the Wolves took the 3-2 victory.
Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 28 saves in defeat while Chicago's Cayden Primeau made 35 saves for the win.
The Monsters will have a rematch with the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, November 16, at 4:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
