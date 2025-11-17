Monsters Thrive in Overtime with 3-2 Win over Wolves

Published on November 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, IL - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves (7-4-3-0) 3-2 in overtime on Sunday evening at Allstate Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 4-3-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Justin Pearson scored at 17:18 of the first period to give Cleveland the 1-0 lead through 20 minutes with Guillaume Richard and Corson Ceulemans on the assists. After a scoreless second period, Chicago's Justin Robidas netted one at 5:36 of the final frame, along with Evan Vierling adding a tally at 8:30 to give the Wolves a 2-1 lead. Monsters' forward Roman Ahcan forced overtime with a marker at 13:52 as Jack Williams and Owen Sillinger picked up helpers. Luca Pinelli would notch the victory for Cleveland at 1:23 of the overtime period with the aid of Brendan Gaunce and Brendan Smith for the 3-2 win.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 25 saves for the win while Chicago's Amir Miftakhov made 26 saves in defeat.

The Monsters will head home to face off against the Hershey Bears on Thursday, November 20, at 7:00 p.m. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Newsradio WTAM 1100, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 1 1 - 3

CHI 0 0 2 0 - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 29 0/5 4/4 8 min / 4 inf

CHI 27 0/4 5/5 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko W 25 2 2-0-2

CHI Miftakhov OTL 26 3 3-2-2

Cleveland Record: 4-3-3-1, 6th North Division

Chicago Record: 7-4-3-0, 3rd Atlantic Division







