Kolosov Stellar in Overtime Loss

Published on November 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey, PA - Aleksei Kolosov was magnificent in a 35-save performance to equal a career high. But the Hershey Bears finally broke through after 53 minutes and eventually found the winner in overtime in a 2-1 decision on Sunday evening at Giant Center. Alexis Gendron (4th) scored early in the second period for the Phantoms on a setup by Christian Kyrou but Hershey's Clay Stevenson was also particualrly on top of his game in thwarting several strong Lehigh Valley chance.

This game easily could have been 5-5 or 6-6 instead of 2-1. But Kolosov and Stevenson traded for save-for-save in a spectacular goaltenders' duel as the Keystone Rivals played to a one-goal decision for a fourth consecutive time this season.

Lehigh Valley (9-4-2) had perhaps its best chances from Carl Grundstrom in the first period with a try at Stevenson's left pad in tight and then an effort to bank it in off the goaltender from behind the cage.

Kolosov's best was probably a close-range diving poke check from a wide-open Henriks Rybinski in the right slot.

Lehigh Valley got on the board at 1:31 into the second period when Gendron (4th) lined it up from underneath the right dot to snipe past Stevenson. Kyrou received his eighth assist in seven games since arriving to the Phantoms. Unfortunately, that would be all Lehigh Valley would get.

But Hershey (9-4-1) still couldn't solve Kolosov who made one sparkling save after another in perhaps his best performance with the Phantoms. And it took a lucky bounce for the Bears to finally break through.

19-year-old Ilya Protas (5th) received a point-shot ricochet from the right side of the net and put a quick backhander at the pads of Kolosov. Unfortunately, his effort went off the tip of a Lehigh Valley defender's skate and appeared to roll up the left pad of Kolosov and into the cage with just 6:48 remaining to even the score at 1-1.

Kolosov denied Brett Leason on an overtime breakaway but Rybinski tracked it down behind the goal and offered a quick feed to newcomer Carson Meyer in the slot who scored the overtime winner in his Hershey Bears debut right after a recall from the ECHL.

The Bears ended up winning both games of the home-and-home series in dramatic and late fashion as Hershey extended its win streak to four straight while also snapping Lehigh Valley's five-game win streak in the series opener on Saturday. Lehigh Valley is 1-1-2 against Hershey this season.

