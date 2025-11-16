Penguins Reassign Maxim Pavlenko to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned goaltender Maxim Pavlenko to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Additionally, the Penguins have released goaltender Jaxon Castor from his professional tryout agreement. He will also report to Wheeling.

Pavlenko amassed a 3-1-0 record in four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and went undefeated (3-0-0) as a starter. He made his AHL debut in relief during a Nov. 7 visit to the Rochester Americans, stopping 16 of 17 shots in the Penguins' 6-4 loss. The next night, he was tabbed for his first AHL start and recorded a 20 save shutout against the Utica Comets.

In his four AHL contests, the 23-year-old earned a 2.16 goals against average and .912 save percentage. He is also 3-1-0 in his first four ECHL games, posing a 3.47 goals against average and .889 save percentage with Wheeling.

Pavlenko, who hails from Pavlodor, Kazakhstan, backstopped his home country in seven games at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. He earned a 30-save win in his tournament debut, Kazakhstan's only victory of the 2025 competition. In his seven net appearances, Pavlenko went 1-4-0 with a 3.75 goals against average and .881 save percentage. Pavlenko played the previous two seasons in Russia's VHL, suiting up for HC Ryazan-VDV. In 32 games with Ryazan, Pavlenko earned a 9-16-1 record, 2.44 goals against average, .919 save percentage and two shutouts.

