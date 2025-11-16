Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 3 p.m.

Published on November 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they conclude a three-in-three with an afternoon contest versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. It's Hersheypark Pass Night and Washington Capitals Night.

Hershey Bears (8-4-1-0) vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9-4-0-1)

Nov. 16, 2025 | 3 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Chad Ingalls (39), Damian Figueira (32)

Linespersons: Kirsten Welsh (10), J.P. Waleski (14)

Today's Promotions:

Hersheypark Pass Night - All fans will receive a 2026 Hersheypark ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2026.

Washington Capitals Night - We are roaring in ALL CAPS all season long. Join us as we kick off our affiliation celebration and debut our specialty "Screaming Bear" jerseys.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears overcame the Lehigh Valley Phantoms erasing their 3-1 lead in the third period when Matt Strome deflected his second goal of the evening past Carson Bjarnason with 12 seconds remaining to give Hershey a 4-3 victory on Saturday night at PPL Center. The triumph gave Hershey its third consecutive win and its fifth consecutive road victory. Goaltender Garin Bjorklund turned out an AHL career-best 38 shots to lead Hershey to a second victory over the Phantoms this season heading into today's rematch.

IT'S CAPITALS NIGHT:

Tonight is the first of four Washington Capitals Nights the Bears will host this season, celebrating 20 years of partnership between the two organizations. Since the two clubs linked up for the 2005-06 season, the affiliation has produced five Calder Cup championships (2006, 2009, 2010, 2023, 2024), one Stanley Cup title (2018) and 69 players who have graduated from Hershey to make their NHL debut with the Capitals. Former Bears on Washington's roster include 2009 and 2010 Calder Cup champion John Carlson, 2023 Calder Cup champions Connor McMichael and Aliaksei Protas, and 2023 and 2024 Calder Cup Champions Ethen Frank, Hendrix Lapierre, and Dylan McIlrath.

SNIPING STROMER:

Hershey forward Matt Strome leads the team in goals with five after his two-goal performance last night. Both of Strome's multi-goal performances in his tenure with the Bears have come versus his old club at PPL Center as he previously potted a pair of goals versus the Phantoms on Dec. 30, 2023. Strome has four goals over his last four games for Hershey, and he leads the Bears in scoring versus Lehigh Valley this season with five points (3g, 2a) in three games. In his AHL tenure, Strome has eight goals versus the Phantoms, the most tallies he has against any AHL opponent.

PROMINENT PROTAS:

Forward Ilya Protas had a goal and an assist last night in Hershey's victory at Lehigh Valley, giving him back-to-back multi-point performances. Protas leads the club with four multi-point games this season, and he is currently tied for the team lead in scoring with nine points (4g, 5a). The last time Hershey was led by a rookie in scoring was the abbreviated 2020-21 season when Connor McMichael paced the club with 27 points (14g, 13a) in 33 games. The last rookie to lead the club in scoring during a full AHL season was Craig Fisher during the 1990-91 campaign, when he scored 79 points (43g, 36a) in 77 games.

FINISHING THE THREE-IN-THREE

Today's game concludes Hershey's first three-in-three of the season. Last year, Hershey swept both three-in-three's, and the club looks to do the same today in the first of three sets of three-in-three's this year. The Bears also play three games in three days on Jan. 23-26 as they will host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton then visit Lehigh Valley before returning home to battle Charlotte. The team's final three-in-three is March 13-15 as it visits Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and then hosts Belleville for a pair of games.

BEARS BITES:

Brett Leason tallied his first point in his return to the Bears last night, assisting on Matt Strome's game-winning goal. It was Leason's first regular-season point as a Bear since April 24, 2022, when he scored versus Syracuse...Entering today's game, Hershey goaltender Clay Stevenson has won his last three starts, allowing a total of just four goals and posting a save percentage of .946...Goaltender Garin Bjorklund's save percentage of .918 is third among rookie netminders while his 2.30 goals-against average is fifth...Four of Hershey's seven power-play goals this season have come versus Lehigh Valley...Following tonight's game, Hershey visits Cleveland for a set of games next week, but then the club will play a franchise-record nine straight home games from Nov. 26-Dec. 20.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Nov. 16, 2008 - The Bears scored nine unanswered goals, including six in the second period, as the club thumped the Binghamton Senators 9-0. Keith Aucoin led the way with five points (1g, 4a), while Alexandre Giroux and Graham Mink each recorded two goals and two assists, and Daren Machesney logged a 26-save shutout in front of 7,001 at GIANT Center.







