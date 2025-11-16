Clattenburg Delights Crowd in 6-3 Win

The Bakersfield Condors (6-5-3, 15pts) rolled to a 6-3 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds (6-5-2, 14pts) in front of over 7,200 on Saturday. Connor Clattenburg finished the night with 26 penalty minutes and two fighting majors. The Condors remained unbeaten at home on the season at 5-0-0.

Bakersfield opened the game strong and led 2-0 after one thanks to the work of the team's top line. First, a misplayed dump-in led to Josh Samanski (2nd) giving the team a 1-0 lead at 5:20 of the frame. Then, on the team's first power play of the night, Isaac Howard hit Quinn Hutson (5th) for a one-timer from the slot to make it 2-0. Howard assisted on both goals. Hutson had a goal and assist in the period. Beau Akey notched an assist on the power-play goal in his AHL debut.

Clattenburg, who fought in the first period, set the tone in the second period with multiple hits and another fight after David Goyette instigated the second of the evening. Clattenburg was allowed to stay in the game despite the second fighting major due to the instigator.

Offensively, the Condors scored three times on seven shots with Roby Jarventie (5th, 6th) finding the back of the net twice and James Hamblin (5th) adding the other. Bakersfield led 5-2 after two frames.

Hutson (6th) added his second in the third period off a faceoff win from Samanski to finish the night and cap a 6-3 win,

Hutson has nine points (4g-5a) in his last four games while Marjala has 10 points (2g-9a) in his last ten. Howard had two assists in his AHL debut.

UP NEXT

Calgary comes to town for Taco Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.







