Condors Stymied in Coachella

November 12, 2025

The Bakersfield Condors (5-5-2, 12pts) fell 6-3 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (6-4-2, 14pts) on Tuesday.

Coachella Valley snapped the Condors streak of 15 consecutive power plays killed when Logan Morrison staked them to a 1-0 lead at 10:42. Ty Nelson tacked on with a controversial goal at 17:28 to make it 2-0. Nelson scored after it appeared the official was calling a Firebirds penalty and had initially waived the goal off.

Coachella struck for four more in the second, including one that went to a review for a potential skate kick-in and led 6-0 after two periods.

Rhett Pitlick (5th) scored 5-on-5, while Viljami Marjala (2nd) and Seth Griffith (3rd) scored power-play goals in the third period for the Condors to cut the deficit. Quinn Hutson had two assists.

The Condors outshot the Firebirds 38-24 on the night.

The Condors head out on the road for two games in Coachella Valley on Tuesday and San Diego on Friday. They return home for Youth Jersey Giveaway on Saturday against the Firebirds. (Click here for tickets)







