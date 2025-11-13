Lysell's Overtime Tally Lifts P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack

Published on November 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Forward Fabian Lysell netted the overtime winning goal and added an assist to lift the Providence Bruins past the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-2 on Wednesday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Captain Patrick Brown posted a goal and an assist, while goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 26 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened

From the left circle, Jake Schmaltz found the stick of Joey Abate who was cutting towards the crease, where he redirected the puck through the arm of the goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 5:55 remaining in the second period. Lysell received a secondary assist.

Justin Dowling collected the puck off a turnover in the neutral zone and walked it in on a breakaway, before firing a shot between the legs of the goaltender to tie the game at 1-1 with 1:22 to play in the second frame.

Riley Tufte 's shot from the top of the right circle was redirected through the legs of the goaltender by Brown and across the goal line for a power play tally, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 7:17 left in the third period. Michael Callahan was credited with a secondary assist.

While on the power play, Dylan Roobroeck redirected a shot from the low slot that changed direction on the goaltender and found the back of the net to tie the game at 2-2 with 2:20 remaining in the third period.

3:28 into the extra frame, Lysell skated the puck around a defenseman in the left circle and took it hard to the crease, where his centering pass bounced off a defender's skate and into the back of the net to give the P-Bruins the win. Frederic Brunet and Brown received assists.

Stats

Providence has won back-to-back games in overtime.

Schmaltz has three points in his last two games.

Brown posted his sixth multi-point game of the season, while Lysell recorded his second.

The P-Bruins have won four consecutive contests.

DiPietro stopped 26 of 28 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 45 shots.

The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

The P-Bruins improve to 11-1-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Utica Comets on Saturday, November 15 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

