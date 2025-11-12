Trevor Carrick Collects Rare Milestone with 700th AHL Game

Published on November 12, 2025

Charlotte Checkers News Release







In the 90 years of the league's existence, only 90 players had reached 700 AHL games.

On Friday, Trevor Carrick became number 91.

"It's a decade of hockey right there," said Carrick of hitting that milestone. "It's a long time - especially in this league, it feels extra long with the roadies and everything. But it's been a blast so far."

Carrick is in the midst of his 12th season as a pro, and he has racked up that staggering games total by virtue of being a consistent presence in the lineup year in and year out. The 31-year-old has only played fewer than 60 games in an AHL season once over his career (aside from the two pandemic-affected seasons), and that longevity is at least partially the product of the work he has put in - along with some fortunate bounces.

"I think a little bit is due to luck and not having had some serious injuries," said Carrick. "I've been pretty fortunate that way. I've been lucky to play - especially as a young guy - with some veteran guys that I could learn from and watch them and how they take care of their bodies and try to apply that to my everyday life at the rink. I think it's paid off over the years."

AHL game number one for Carrick came on Oct. 10, 2014, in Milwaukee, where he combined with Dennis Robertson to set up a Zach Boychuk goal for his first pro point. AHL game number 700 came last Friday in a thrilling 4-1 win over the Syracuse Crunch.

The two consistencies across those two milestones are the logo he wore on his chest - the Charlotte Checkers - and the man behind the bench - Geordie Kinnear.

"It means a lot," said Kinnear, who was an assistant coach for the Checkers from 2010-2016 before rejoining as the head coach in 2020. "I saw him game one, I saw him on his 700th. What he's about - his love of the game, his love of making plays, being excited to be around the team - makes him a great player, a great person and a great teammate."

After spending the first five years of his pro career in Charlotte, the next five seasons saw Carrick swing through San Jose, San Diego and Syracuse. But as it has to many players over the years, the draw of the Queen City pulled him back.

"Obviously this city is pretty special to me and my family," said Carrick, who rejoined the Checkers for the 2024-25 season. "Having my daughter born here, it's pretty full circle to have her come watch me here where the career started. My wife, this is where our relationship kind of started and grew. We're happy to live here, it's an awesome place."

With the 700-game milestone now in his rear view, Carrick isn't slowing down. He's pushing forward and having a blast along the way.

"When you're having fun, it makes it a lot more enjoyable," said Carrick. "I'm pretty lucky to live in a great city like Charlotte and it's easy to come to the rink every day."

From cutting his teeth at the pro level to leading the team with a C on his sweater, the roots of Carrick's illustrious career are in Charlotte.

"I'm just glad I've gotten to know Trevor from day one and get to know him now," said Kinnear. "He's a special human being."







