Penguins Win Shootout Thriller in Bridgeport, 5-4

Published on November 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins got up bright and early and had to stay late to dispatch of the Bridgeport Islanders in a shootout, 5-4, on Wednesday at Total Mortgage Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (10-3-1-0) engaged in a thrilling, back-and-forth contest that wrapped up 151 minutes after its 10:30 a.m. start time. Sam Poulin scored twice and regulation and notched one of his team's four shootout conversions, leading the offense in front of rookie goalie Maxim Pavlenko.

After four-straight tallies by the Penguins in the shootout, Pavlenko stoned the Islanders in fifth round to improve to 2-0-0 in his AHL starts.

The early-morning excitement started promptly, as Penguin Zach Gallant and Islander Luke Rowe dropped the gloves for a fight 35 seconds into the game. The frenzied crowd came unglued 41 seconds later, when Cole McWard gave the home side the day's first goal.

The Penguins responded shortly after the seven-minute mark, thanks to Poulin muscling in a rebound.

Bridgeport regained the lead, 2-1, at 13:46 with Adam Beckman finding twine. However, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton answered back again five minutes later. Sebastien Aho deftly smacked the puck to Aaron Huglen on the backdoor, who shuffled around the Islanders' goalie to deposit another tying goal. The goal was Huglen's first in the AHL and also marked Aho's 100th AHL assist.

Alex Alexeyev drove in a blast from the point 39 seconds into third period, putting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ahead for the first time, 3-2. Bridgeport evened the scales five minutes later on a snapper inside the far post by Isaiah George.

Poulin launched in his second goal of the day, an unassisted goal, with 3:11 remaining in regulation. But much like the Penguins at the end of the first frame, the Islanders pulled off a late-period equalizer. Skating with an extra attacker, Joey Larson redirected a shot through heavy traffic and tied the game, 4-4, with 38 seconds to go.

Poulin, Huglen, Valtteri Puustinen and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard all lit the lamp in the shootout, securing the Penguins their ninth-straight win at Total Mortgage Arena.

Pavlenko logged 24 stops in regulation and overtime, then made two saves in the shootout. Bridgeport's Marcus Högberg had 15 saves in regulation and OT, but denied only one shootout attempt.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is a rematch with Bridgeport, but this time, it will be on the Penguins' home ice. The Black and Gold host the Islanders for a 28/22 News Fan Control Friday on Friday, Nov. 14. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.