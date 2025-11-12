Providence Bruins Sign Colin Swoyer to AHL PTO
Published on November 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, November 12, that the Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Colin Swoyer to an American Hockey League Professional Tryout.
Swoyer, 27, has skated in four games with the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL, tallying one goal and one assist. The 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman has played in 45 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey, recording one goal and 13 assists. Swoyer has appeared in 109 career ECHL games between Toledo, South Carolina, and Wheeling, posting five goals and 38 assists.
The Hinsdale, Illinois, native played four NCAA hockey seasons at Michigan Tech, where he amassed 14 goals and 58 assists in 141 career games.
