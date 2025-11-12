Abbotsford Canucks Fall 7-0 to the San Jose Barracuda

Published on November 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks returned home for a quick back-to-back series against the San Jose Barracuda.

Rolling with nearly identical lines from Saturday's contest, the lone change came on the blue line, as Jake Murray made his Abbotsford debut alongside Joe Arntsen. Ty Young got the start in net for the Canucks.

Abbotsford came out firing, dominating the shot clock and generating several quality chances but couldn't find the bounce to open the scoring. Danila Klimovich had one of the best looks of the frame with a breakaway opportunity, but Jakub Škarek turned him aside. The Barracuda struck first when Patrick Giles found the back of the net from the slot to make it 1-0. Ten minutes later, Zack Ostapchuk cleaned up a rebound and slipped it through the legs of Young, sending the Canucks into the intermission down 2-0.

The middle frame didn't tilt Abbotsford's way. An unfortunate clearing attempt slipped into the net - credited to Lucas Carlsson - giving San Jose a 3-0 lead. Despite the Canucks continuing to press, the Barracuda capitalized again as Giles buried his second of the night, followed by Igor Chernyshov picking the top corner to make it 5-0 heading into the third.

The Barracuda kept rolling in the final frame, with Chernyshov netting two more to complete his hat trick and seal a 7-0 win.

The Canucks will look to regroup and bounce back in tomorrow night's rematch.







