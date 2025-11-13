Rogers Forum: New Name for the Home of the Abbotsford Canucks

(Vancouver) - The home of the 2025 Calder Cup champion Abbotsford Canucks is getting a brand-new name.

Formerly the Abbotsford Centre, the venue is being renamed Rogers Forum as part of a new agreement between the City of Abbotsford, Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) and Rogers Communications.

The renaming represents a significant expansion of the long-standing partnership between Rogers and CSE, reinforcing a shared commitment to delivering world-class entertainment experiences to fans in British Columbia. Through the deal, Rogers will also become the Official Telecommunications Partner of the Abbotsford Canucks.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Canucks Sports & Entertainment and bring Rogers Forum to life as a hub for players, fans and families in the Fraser Valley," said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. "This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to connecting fans in BC to the best experiences - on the ice, on the stage, and in the community."

Since opening in 2009, Rogers Forum has become the Fraser Valley's premier sports and entertainment venue. It serves as home to the Abbotsford Canucks, youth and adult recreational hockey leagues, and has hosted major concerts and special events including Cirque du Soleil, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Jerry Seinfeld and Sesame Street.

"Since 2021, our partnership with Canucks Sports and Entertainment has fostered strong community connections and economic benefits for Abbotsford," said Ross Siemens, Mayor, City of Abbotsford. "We are proud to have Rogers joining the Abbotsford team as naming partner, and excited to continue attending shows and cheering on the Abbotsford Canucks at Rogers Forum."

The naming of Rogers Forum builds on the more than decade-long partnership between Rogers and the Vancouver Canucks, which also includes media and broadcast rights with Sportsnet, and initiatives that support youth hockey in the community through various campaigns with Canucks for Kids Fund.

"We're proud to strengthen our longstanding partnership with Rogers and celebrate this next chapter for the City of Abbotsford," said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. "Rogers Forum has become a true gathering place for the Fraser Valley, a space where our community comes together to cheer, connect, and celebrate. Alongside the City and Rogers, we're excited to continue growing the venue's impact as a vibrant hub for sports, live entertainment, and unforgettable experiences."

Fans can expect updated signage, enhanced fan experiences, and exciting community-driven events under the Rogers Forum banner.







