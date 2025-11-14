One Valley Foundation Hires Kate Spates as Executive Director

PALM DESERT, CA - The One Valley Foundation, the charitable arm of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, is proud to announce the hiring of Kate Spates as its new Executive Director. A longtime Coachella Valley resident, respected entrepreneur, and community leader, Spates brings more than 25 years of experience in business, marketing, and nonprofit management to the role.

As Executive Director, Spates will guide the Foundation's strategic direction and oversee its growing portfolio of programs and community initiatives. Spates will also spearhead the Foundation's continued expansion into education, youth sports, and local philanthropic efforts across the Coachella Valley.

"Kate's leadership, creativity, and deep commitment to this community make her an incredible fit to lead the One Valley Foundation," said John Page, Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "Her track record of building partnerships, driving organizational growth, and inspiring collaboration will help us elevate our impact throughout the Valley."

A seasoned business leader and philanthropist, Spates founded her own digital marketing agency, Image Marketing Concepts, at age 28 and led it for nearly two decades before successfully selling the company. She later launched CollabWithKate.com, a collaborative initiative that allowed her to work independently or as part of a team, supporting businesses and nonprofits in strategic growth, communications, and modernization.

"I'm deeply honored to lead the One Valley Foundation at such a pivotal moment," said Spates. "This community has been my home for 45 years, and I've spent more than 30 of those working alongside organizations that strengthen its fabric. To now bring together my background in marketing and storytelling along with a passion for the Valley in service to this mission is incredibly meaningful. The Foundation's focus on fostering inclusion and expanding impact through Education, Community, and Access to Hockey represents exactly the kind of legacy I want to help build."

In addition to her professional achievements, Spates has a long history of community involvement. She co-founded and served as volunteer CEO of the Academy of Musical Performance (AMP), is President of Palm Springs Women in Film & Television (PSWIFT), and sits on advisory boards for Women Leaders Forum, The Girlfriend Factor, UCP of the Inland Empire, and Old Town Artisan Studios. Her previous board service includes the College of the Desert Foundation, Desert Classic Charities, Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert, and The Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A graduate of California State University San Bernardino - Palm Desert Campus, and College of the Desert, Spates has been recognized for her leadership and community service with numerous honors, including the Mary T. Roche Community Leadership Award (2024), College of the Desert Alumni Hall of Fame (2014), and Small Business of the Year for California's 64th District (2005).

