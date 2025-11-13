Griffins Sign Dustin Tokarski to PTO

Published on November 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski (toh-KAHR-skee) to a professional tryout.

Tokarski, 36, is a 16-year veteran that has played in 444 AHL games and 86 NHL outings since 2009-10. Last season, the 6-foot netminder appeared in six NHL contests with Carolina, compiling a 4-2-0 record with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage, in addition to spending much of the campaign in the AHL with Chicago, producing an 11-8-1 ledger with a 2.84 GAA and an .897 save percentage. Tokarski is a two-time Calder Cup champion (2019 Charlotte, 2012 Norfolk), competed in the 2013-14 AHL All-Star Game, and paced the AHL in wins (32) during the 2011-12 season with Norfolk. Throughout his AHL career, Tokarski has a 227-154-41 record with 30 shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 444 regular-season games, splitting time between Norfolk, Syracuse, Hamilton, St. John's, San Diego, Lehigh Valley, Hartford, Charlotte, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester and Chicago. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, he has shown a 20-7 record with four shutouts, a 1.85 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 30 appearances. At the NHL level with Tampa Bay, Montreal, Anaheim, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Carolina, Tokarski has a 27-36-12 record with three shutouts, a 3.08 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 86 regular-season games.

Prior to turning pro, the Humboldt, Saskatchewan, native spent three seasons in the WHL with the Spokane Chiefs from 2006-09. In 2008-09, he ranked first in the WHL with a 1.97 GAA and a .937 save percentage en route to being named to the WHL West Second All-Star Team. He became a WHL champion in 2007-08 and later captured the 2008 Memorial Cup. In addition to being named the 2008 Memorial Cup Most Outstanding Goaltender, he won the Stafford Smythe Trophy as the Memorial Cup MVP. At the international level, Tokarski won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2009 World Junior Championship.

