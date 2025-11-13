Griffins Prepare for Super Squad Night
Published on November 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 vs. Charlotte Checkers
Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).
$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, stand 5 at BC Pizza, the stand outside section 128, the stand outside section 103, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at Cattle Vally and $2 hot dogs at the Ionia Grill outside section 105, RTD Land outside section 126, and Ottawa Grill outside section 124 (stands are subject to change).
Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.
College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts (online purchase fees not applied at the box office).
Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 vs. Charlotte Checkers
Super Squad Night presented by Michigan First Credit Union
Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).
Super Squad Night: Superhero characters will be roaming the concourse throughout the game.
Dominik Shine Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Dominik Shine bobblehead courtesy of Michigan First Credit Union.
Friends & Family 4-Packs: Presented by Morning Belle, these packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2025-26 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and one free "share it" item from Morning Belle. Visit griffinshockey.com or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins share a laugh
(Nicolas Carrillo)
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.