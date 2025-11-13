Hockey Fights Cancer Saturday Night, Family Packs & Postgame Skate Sunday

Hockey Fights Cancer Night returns to the BMO Center Saturday Night when the IceHogs take on the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m.

Help the IceHogs raise money to support the team's Movember campaign with 4 ways to support:Ã¯Â»Â¿

Bid on individual player and coach signed Hockey Fights Cancer ties! Bidding is open now and ends during Saturday night's game.

Buy a 50/50 raffle ticket at the game or online even if you can't attend the game (Winnebago County residents only for online buying) at IceHogs5050.com (online sales start at noon Saturday).

Play our Spin-to-Win game on the concourse where you can win cool prizes while supporting the cause!

Donate to the Movember campaign online now through the end of November!

Need tickets for Saturday night? Get yours now!

Pizza Hut Family Packs are back this Sunday when the Texas Stars visit the BMO Center for a 4pm game!

Pizza Hut Family Packs start at just $40 (over a 50% savings) for a minimum of two (2) people and include:

2 upper sideline tickets

2 slices of Pizza Hut pizza

2 cans of soda

Pizza Hut coupons (good for dine-in or carryout at participating restaurants only)

1 IceHogs/Pizza Hut tote bag

Additional tickets are just $20 each and include upper sideline ticket, slice of pizza, can of soda, and Pizza Hut coupons.

Family Pack purchase deadline is 10:00 p.m. the day before the game.

Stick around after the game Sunday to skate with the IceHogs players! Any fan who wishes to skate must bring their own skates.







