One Valley Foundation and Grant Fuhr Foundation Team up for 2025 Celebrity Golf Invitational

PALM DESERT, CA - It's Time to Tee Off! The One Valley Foundation has joined forces with the Grant Fuhr Foundation for the 2025 One Valley Foundation and Grant Fuhr Celebrity Golf Invitational, taking place Saturday, December 13 and Sunday, December 14, 2025.

The One Valley Foundation (OVF), the charitable arm of the Firebirds, previously hosted annual one-day golf tournaments starting in 2022, ahead of the inaugural season. This year, OVF will partner for the first time with NHL Hall-of-Famer Grant Fuhr and the Grant Fuhr Foundation, uniting two organizations dedicated to growing youth sports and supporting the next generation of athletes throughout the Coachella Valley.

"The Firebirds and the One Valley Foundation have made this tournament a true community tradition," said Grant Fuhr, President of the One Valley Foundation and Founder of the Grant Fuhr Foundation. "By teaming up this year, we're combining our efforts to build on that legacy and make an even greater impact for youth sports across the Coachella Valley."

The two-day event will tee off with the Pairings Dinner on Saturday evening, December 13, hosted at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert. Attendees will enjoy dinner and entertainment, and an exclusive player-pairing reveal featuring Firebirds players and celebrity guests.

The weekend continues with tournament play on Sunday, December 14 at Desert Willow Golf Resort, where participants will hit the links alongside Firebirds personalities and celebrity golfers in a day filled with camaraderie, competition, and community impact. Following the tournament play, golfers and guests will attend an awards luncheon and fundraising presentation benefiting youth sports programs across the Valley.

"This event has grown into one of our most popular and impactful highlights of the hockey season," said John Page, Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "Partnering with Grant Fuhr and his foundation brings an incredible new energy and purpose to the tournament. Together, we're building opportunities for young athletes and ensuring the next generation has access to hockey and the chance to fall in love with sports right here in the desert."

About The Partnership

The Grant Fuhr Foundation has raised more than $300,000 for local causes since its inception and focuses on keeping every dollar raised in the Coachella Valley. This year's collaboration with the One Valley Foundation will directly support youth sports initiatives, equipment donations, and access programs that help kids stay active, learn teamwork, and develop skills that will benefit them throughout their lifetime.

Together, both organizations share a commitment to community, character, and inclusion - values that are at the heart of Firebirds hockey both on and off the ice.

Tee Off with the Firebirds & Celebrities

Calling all golfers, fans, and community partners to reserve a spot in this year's tournament!

"We have had an overwhelming response to this tournament each year, selling out foursomes with priority access for our season ticket members and partners, however; the expansion of the tournament this year allows us to open up more spaces and have a larger number of participants join us," said Page. "This year's lineup of Firebirds players, coaches and other notable sports and entertainment personalities, looks to be one of the most memorable golf events in town."

Golf spaces are limited and available on a first come, first served basis. Unique partnership and branding opportunities remain.







