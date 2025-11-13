New York Rangers Assign G Spencer Martin to Wolf Pack

Published on November 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned goaltender Spencer Martin to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Martin, 30, signed a contract with the Rangers on Wednesday afternoon.

The native of Oakville, ON, split the 2024-25 season between the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves. With the Hurricanes, Martin posted a record of 3-4-1 with an .846 save percentage, a 3.89 goals against average, and one shutout in nine appearances.

As a member of the Wolves, Martin went 20-8-2 with a .909 save percentage, a 2.34 goals against average, and three shutouts in 31 games played.

Prior to signing with the Rangers, Martin appeared in 14 games with CSKA Moscow of the KHL. There, he posted a record of 5-6-0 with a .905 save percentage.

An AHL All-Star in 2017 with the San Antonio Rampage, Martin is 114-93-28 in 245 career games in the league over nine seasons. During that span, he has posted a .905 save percentage, a 2.81 goals against average, and recorded 16 shutouts.

