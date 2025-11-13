The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 5

Published on November 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack have returned from a three-game road trip through Canada and the Rhode Island capital.

Now, the club is set to kickoff a six-game homestand that will take them through the Thanksgiving holiday.

An opportunity for some home cooking comes at the perfect time, as the Wolf Pack look to snap a five-game losing streak (0-2-3-0).

'The Hart Beat' is back with another edition to get you set for back-to-back games at PeoplesBank Arena this weekend.

The Week That Was:

Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 - at Laval Rocket (2-4 L): The Wolf Pack received power play goals from Brendan Brisson and Scott Morrow on Friday night in Laval, put couldn't push a third period lead over the finish line.

Leading 2-1 after 40 minutes of play, the Wolf Pack surrendered three goals in the final frame as they dropped a 4-2 decision at Place Bell.

Joshua Roy tied the contest 47 seconds into the third period with a shot from the left-wing circle that beat Dylan Garand by the glove. Alex Belzile then broke the tie on the power play at 14:04, putting the Rocket ahead for good on a second-chance look from the slot.

Tobie Bisson hit the empty net at 19:33, cementing the two points for the Rocket.

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 - at Belleville Senators (1-2 L): Dylan Roobroeck gave the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead 14:05 into the game on Saturday night, ripping a shot by Jackson Parsons from the right-wing circle on a feed from Brett Berard.

That would be the only puck to get by Parsons, however. The rookie netminder made 30 saves to pick up the victory in his AHL debut.

Former New York Ranger Arthur Kaliyev drew the Senators even at 8:16 of the second period, lifting a rebound over the left pad of Talyn Boyko on the power play for his third goal of the season.

In the final minutes, the Wolf Pack were awarded a power play when Stephen Halliday was whistled for tripping. With just 4.1 seconds remaining, however, a turnover by the Wolf Pack resulted in Philippe Daoust beating Boyko from the right-wing circle for a shorthanded game-winning goal.

Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025 - at Providence Bruins (2-3 OTL): Roobroeck would make it goals in back-to-back games 17:40 into the third period on Wednesday night, earning his team a point in the process.

Roobroeck tipped a shot from Trey Fix-Wolansky by Michael DiPietro on a six-on-four advantage to tie the game 2-2 and force overtime in Providence.

In overtime, Fabian Lysell banked a puck off a Wolf Pack defender and in at 3:28 to earn the Bruins the second point. The Bruins outshot the Wolf Pack 6-2 in overtime.

Justin Dowling also scored in the loss for the Wolf Pack, lighting the lamp at 18:38 of the opening period. Joey Abate and Patrick Brown had the regulation strikes for the Bruins.

The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 0-1-1-0 against the Bruins this season. Both losses have come in Rhode Island.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 - Vs. Rochester Americans (7:00 p.m.): This is the first of two meetings this season between the Wolf Pack and the Americans. It is the only matchup between the foes in the Connecticut capital. The sides will meet in Rochester on Mar. 22, with the puck drop set for 3:05 p.m.

The Americans swept the two-game series in 2024-25. Both games finished with identical scores of 6-3. The Americans won the first matchup in Rochester on Nov. 8, then doubled up the Wolf Pack in Hartford on Jan. 25.

Over their last ten head-to-head matchups, the Americans have won eight, posting a record of 8-1-1-0. The Wolf Pack are 2-7-1-0 in that span.

Hartford's last victory over Rochester came on Jan. 21, 2023, in Hartford by a final score of 4-1. Cristiano DiGiacinto recorded the game-winning goal that night, while Garand made 23 saves to pick up the victory.

Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 - Vs. Laval Rocket (6:00 p.m.): This is the second and final meeting of the season between the Wolf Pack and the Rocket. The Rocket claimed a 4-2 victory in the first meeting last Friday night at Place Bell.

The Rocket took three of four meetings a season ago and are 4-1-0-0 in their last five against the Wolf Pack.

Hartford's last victory against the Rocket came on Dec. 14, 2024, in Hartford by a final score of 4-2. Belzile scored the game-winning goal for the Wolf Pack that night, while Garand made 34 saves to collect the victory and third star honors.

Where To Watch & Listen:

You can watch both Wolf Pack games this weekend on AHLTV on FloHockey here !

Alex Thomas is on assignment with the parent New York Rangers and will have the call of their games against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

Sean Dufrense will have the call of both games live from Hartford this weekend. 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starts at 6:45 p.m. on Friday night, and 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Both Wolf Pack games can also be heard on Mixlr.

Quick Hits:

On Wednesday, the Rangers signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year contract. Martin is on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Hartford.

F Gabe Perreault made his season debut with the Rangers on Monday night. He recorded his first NHL point, an assist, in the team's 6-3 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Garand's 42 saves on Wednesday night against the Bruins were the most by a Wolf Pack goaltender in a game this season.

F Jaroslav Chmelaø made is NHL debut with the Rangers on Nov. 7 in Detroit against the Red Wings.

Wolf Pack in the Community:

Earlier this week, Wolf Pack players took time following practice to write cards for deployed servicemen and servicewomen. These notes will be included in the Wolf Pack's donation boxes that will be created with the items collected during the team's 'Boxes to Boots' drive. The drive will be held next Friday, Nov. 21.

