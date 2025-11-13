Anaheim Ducks Reassign Sam Colangelo to San Diego

Published on November 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned right wing Sam Colangelo to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Colangelo, 23 (12/26/01), scored one goal in seven games with the Ducks this season. In 42 career NHL games with Anaheim, Colangelo has recorded 12-2=14 points with eight penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-2, 213-pound forward scored 10-2=12 points in 32 NHL games during the 2024-25 season, ranking third among all NHL rookies in goals per game (.31).

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (36th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Colangelo scored 22-18@ points in 40 American Hockey League games with San Diego last season. He led the Gulls in goals, ranked third in points per game (1.00), and fifth in points. Colangelo was the only AHL rookie to record a point-per-game pace (min. 25 games), while he ranked tied for fourth among AHL rookies in goals. Colangelo represented San Diego at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in Palm Desert, Calif. In 44 career AHL contests with San Diego, he has earned 23-21=44 points with a +11 rating.

Colangelo scored 45-52- points with a +20 rating and 55 PIM in 110 career NCAA games in four seasons between Western Michigan (2023-24) and Northeastern (2020-23).

A native of Stoneham, Mass., Colangelo helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship, earned bronze at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge and represented his country at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Memorial.







American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.