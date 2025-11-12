Griffins Secure Overtime Victory in 24th Annual School Day Game

Published on November 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Amadeus Lombardi netted the game-winning goal as well as his 11th assist in 10 outings in the Grand Rapids Griffins' 3-2 overtime victory, defeating the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena during the 24th annual School Day Game.

The Griffins' 9-0-0-1 start stands as their best in franchise history with 19 points in the first 10 games, while their 5-0 mark at home is their best start since 2009-10 (8-0). Grand Rapids has netted a power-play goal in four straight contests (6-for-16, 37.5%). Austin Watson notched a goal and an assist, securing his 300th pro point, while Erik Gustafsson recorded an assist in his 850th professional game. Carter Gylander tallied 34 saves and his first AHL assist on the game-winner for his first AHL victory of the season.

Grand Rapids saw its first opportunity in the opening period when Gustafsson stick handled through the slot and attempted to pot a back-handed shot, but Joseph Woll gloved it down 5:17 in. With 11:32 on the clock, the Griffins claimed a 1-0 lead as Watson grabbed a loose turnover and passed the puck from high in the Griffins' zone to Sheldon Dries at center ice. He carried it down on a breakaway, put the puck on his backhand and tossed it over the glove of Woll with 11:26 to go.

The Marlies tied the game 5:41 into the second frame when Ryan Tverberg shot the puck toward the net and it bounced off a Griffin skate and in. Toronto claimed a 2-1 lead 43 seconds later when Jacob Quillan took off on a shorthanded breakaway opportunity and stuffed the puck behind Gylander in the paint. The Griffins captured the equalizer on the power play when Lombardi shot the puck toward the net and Watson tapped in the rebound on the doorstep at the 11:56 mark.

Grand Rapids and Toronto were unable to capitalize in the third period, leading to sudden-death overtime. Lombardi had the answer 39 seconds in as a bouncing puck from along the boards landed on his stick at the top of the left circle, giving him a breakaway opportunity. He fired it toward Woll and it trickled over the goal line to secure the Griffins' victory.

Notes

Wednesday's game marked the largest School Day Game crowd in Griffins History with 8,783 fans in attendance. The number of student tickets sold also set a record at 6,334.

The victory snapped a five-game winless streak against Toronto (0-3-2-0), dating back to Nov. 11, 2022.

Dominik Shine skated in his 500th professional game.

Former University of Michigan captain Nolan Moyle made his AHL debut.

Toronto 0 2 0 0 - 2

Grand Rapids 1 1 0 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Dries 4 (Watson), 8:34. Penalties-Webber Tor (cross-checking), 16:05; Lombardi Gr (hooking), 19:10.

2nd Period-2, Toronto, Tverberg 2 (Quillan, Villeneuve), 5:41. 3, Toronto, Quillan 2 (Thrun), 6:24 (SH). 4, Grand Rapids, Watson 4 (Lombardi, Gustafsson), 11:56 (PP). Penalties-Lombardi Gr (hooking), 1:55; Baddock Tor (interference), 5:54; Webber Tor (high-sticking), 10:44; Quillan Tor (holding), 15:26.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Moyle Gr (tripping), 6:06; Villeneuve Tor (slashing), 15:53; Watson Gr (cross-checking), 17:30.

OT Period-5, Grand Rapids, Lombardi 1 (Gylander), 0:39. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Toronto 4-15-16-1-36. Grand Rapids 8-8-11-1-28.

Power Play Opportunities-Toronto 0 / 4; Grand Rapids 1 / 5.

Goalies-Toronto, Woll 0-1-1 (28 shots-25 saves). Grand Rapids, Gylander 1-0-1 (36 shots-34 saves).

A-8,783

Three Stars

1. GR Lombardi (goal, game winner) 2. GR Watson (goal, assist) 3. TOR Quillan (goal, assist)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 9-0-0-1 (19 pts.) / Fri., Nov. 14 vs. Toronto 7 p.m.

Toronto Marlies: 6-5-1-1 (14 pts.) / Fri., Nov. 14 at Grand Rapids 7 p.m. EST

