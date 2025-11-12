Grundström Assigned to Phantoms
Published on November 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned forward Carl Grundström to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to General Manager Daniel Brière.
Grundström, 27, has scored three goals with three assists for the Phantoms in 11 games this season. He played in one game with the Flyers last week. The NHL veteran of 293 games with Los Angeles, San Jose and Philadelphia has scored 43-33-76 in his career. The 6'0 ¬Â³ lefty shot was acquired from the San Jose Sharks on October 5 along with Artem Guryev in exchange for Ryan Ellis.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are at home on Friday, November 14 against the Springfield Thunderbirds and Saturday, November 15 taking on the Hershey Bears with our second annual Phan Con!
The Phantoms return the favor with a Sunday trip to Chocolatetown at 3:00 p.m.
The Phantoms are back at PPL Center on Wednesday, November 19 hosting the Rochester Americans on Military Appreciation Night presented by Netizen.
