Reign Open Calgary Series with 5-1 Victory

Published on November 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Ontario Reign (8-4-1-0) defeated the Calgary Wranglers (6-5-2-0) Tuesday night by a final score of 5-1 in front of 2,452 fans at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Reign and Wranglers will wrap up their back-to-back Wednesday, Nov. 12th at 6 p.m.

Koehn Ziemmer scored his first professional goal while fellow rookies Jared Wright and Kenny Connors each scored and added an assist. Wright's goal was Ontario's first short-handed goal of the season coming 72 seconds into the third period making it 3-1 after Connors and Cole Guttman scored in the second period. The Reign got goals from five skaters as Taylor Ward found the back of the net in the third period in a night where 12 skaters collected a point. Pheonix Copley made 28 saves in the win.

There was no score through 20 minutes of play with the Reign holding the advantage in shots 12-11. Ontario was 0-for-2 on the power-play in the frame.

Ontario led 2-1 after 40 minutes with shots even at 9-9 in the middle frame. Kenny Connors (3rd) got the scoring started with his third goal in his last six games at 2:05 from Jared Wright and Francesco Pinelli. From the left-wing side through center ice Pinelli fed Wright at the ride side of the blue line. Wright when back to the left side for Connors who came into the zone sending a wrist shot from outside the left face-off dot off the glove of Owen Say and into the net. Just 2:05 later Cole Guttman (2nd) doubled the lead from Glenn Gawdin and Andre Lee. Behind the net Lee found Gawdin at the right face-off dot. Gawdin then connected with Guttman at the left post where he muscled his way around the defender directing the puck home. Dryden Hunt made it 2-1 capitalizing on a tic-tac-toe passing play with Rory Kerins and Hunter Brzustewicz getting the helpers.

The Reign started the third period short-handed, but it would be Jared Wirght (3rd) getting the first short-handed tally of the season 72 seconds unto the frame from Joe Hicketts and Connors making it 3-1. Wright cut into the offensive zone down the right-wing side and sent a shot through the legs of Say from inside the right circle. Then 4:28 later Taylor Ward (7th) increased the lead to 4-1 from Akil Thomas cashing in on a rebound after an initial shot from Thomas in the high slot. With 5:59 remaining in the contest Koehn Ziemmer (1st) would notch his first professional goal on a beautiful setup from Aatu Jämsen with Jack Hughes getting the secondary assist. Jämsen started up ice down from his own blue line down the left wing. Once he got below the left circle the Calgary defender went sliding. From there Jämsen threw a saucer pass to the right side of the post where Ziemmer elevated the puck over the glove of Say making it 5-1.

Pheonix Copley made 28 saves on 29 shots in the win while Owen Say suffered the loss making 22 saves on 27 shots.

Postgame thoughts from Andrew Lord, Koehn Ziemmer, and Pheonix Copley.

Lord

On tonight's win

A really complete game. Right from the start, I thought we played a good 60 minutes. All four lines contributed with goals. Went down to five D obviously. I thought they did an admirable job there, you know, hanging in as five. And with Boother back in for his first game in a while. I thought Cops was really good in goal. So good team performance. We'll move on to tomorrow.

On the PK

I think the process has been there all year. I think it's been good. We've been letting a few in here and there. I think we've just gotten a little sharper with our execution. Obviously, you got to rep it out too, whether it's D pairings, forward pairings. Everyone's getting more comfortable now, 13 games in, and it was really sharp. So great stuff.

Ziemmer

On his first goal

For sure a special one. I mean getting the first one out of the way now, and hopefully many more to come. But yeah, to get that one out of the way and hopefully build on from that, it's nice. We had the three on one. I knew Jamsen wasn't shooting that, so I just tried to get ready for it and he gave it right on my tape.

Copley

On the team's play in front of him

Yeah, we have a really balanced lineup, so I think we've been kind of doing that all season. So just played our game and got the result we wanted.

On the rookies' success

Obviously, young guys come in with a lot of energy. They're learning the game. They come from, either juniors or college and it's a little bit different game. But I think these guys have done a great job transitioning. Bringing energy and obviously scoring goals, that's a bonus. I think they're doing a great job, and they're a big part of our team.







