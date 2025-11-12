Senators Donate $50,000 to New YMcA Centre for Life Project in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce a $50,000 contribution to the new YMCA of Central East Ontario Centre for Life, being built on Bridge Street West, in Belleville.

The Senators presented a cheque for the donation to YMCA Central East Ontario President and CEO Dave Allen, and campaign chairs Ed Lehtinen and Kristin Crowe, during the club's Bay of Quinte Night promotional game on Saturday, November 8.

"The YMCA is an integral organization in our community and has been a longtime community partner of ours, so we couldn't be happier to be able to make this five-year commitment to the new Centre for Life," said Belleville Senators Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "As a pro sports team, we're always promoting the importance of living a healthy and active lifestyle, and this new facility will play a significant role in helping youth and families across the Quinte Region to do just that."

The new Centre for Life will replace the aging YMCA facility in Belleville's east end (built in 1967). It will enhance the YMCA's already successful health and wellness programming in a more accessible, better-equipped, and environmentally friendly facility.Ã¯Â»Â¿

"Our YMCA is so grateful to the Belleville Senators for their support for our new YMCA Centre for Life," said YMCA of Central East Ontario President & CEO Dave Allen. "This kind of support to our YMCA and by extension our community is another demonstration of the Senator's commitment to making our city of Belleville and the Quinte Region a great place to live."

The total cost of the new Centre for Life is estimated at around $17 million, with the local YMCA looking to raise $9 million for its share. To date, the YMCA's Community Building Campaign has raised more than $7 million towards that goal, while also receiving close to $9 million from the Federal Government, about $7.5 million from the Province of Ontario, and $1 million from the City of Belleville.

Construction has begun on the new facility, which is on track to be open in the first quarter of 2026.

