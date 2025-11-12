Islanders Gain Point in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Pens
Published on November 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Bridgeport, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders took the ice Wednesday morning for their much-anticipated School Day game in front of a sold-out crowd, riding the momentum of a two-game winning streak. In an exciting contest that needed 65 minutes and then some, the Islanders forced overtime with 38 seconds remaining but fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 5-4 shootout loss.
The fans were treated to action right from the start, as Cole McWard followed up a fight just 35 seconds into the contest with a goal, sniping a wrister over the glove of Maxim Pavlenko at 1:16 for his third of the season.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton pushed back at 7:29 with a net-front scrum that ended in Sam Poulin's sixth goal of the season and his third in as many games.
Adam Beckman put Bridgeport back in front at 13:46, burying Matthew Maggio's feed from the slot. The goal was Beckman's third in as many games and extended Maggio's assist streak to five games, giving him seven assists in that span.
A dominant shift from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was capped by Aaron Huglen's first professional goal, tying the game at 18:58 of the period.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton didn't waste time taking the lead in the third after a scoreless second period. Alex Alexeyev recollected the puck at the point and sniped a wrister past Marcus Hogberg 39 seconds into the frame, giving the Penguins their first lead of the game.
Minutes later, the Islanders knotted the game up at 3 thanks to Isaiah George, who received a pass at the blue line before walking in and firing home his first goal of the season.
The back-and-forth scoring continued at 16:49 as Poulin found empty ice in the slot and roped a one-timer past Hogberg to give his Penguins a 4-3 lead and his second of the contest.
With their backs against the wall and their net empty, Joey Larson deflected a point shot from George with 38 seconds left, sending the game to overtime.
An exciting, but scoreless, overtime pushed the contest to a shootout. With three conversions for each team in their first four attempts, Rafael Harvey-Pinard's goal gave the Penguins a shootout lead, and Pavlenko provided the game-winning save moments later.
Bridgeport won't wait long for their next matchup against the Penguins as they head to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. The Islanders return home on Saturday to face the Rochester Americans at 7 p.m. for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. For ticket information, visit bridgeportislanders.com.
American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2025
- Luke Pavicich Released from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Earn Point with 4-3 Overtime Loss to Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Islanders Gain Point in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Pens - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Win Shootout Thriller in Bridgeport, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Zherenko Backstops T-Birds to Gutsy Win over Rocket - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hershey Bears Name Brent Thompson Assistant Coach - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dyllan Gill to Syracuse Crunch from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Trevor Carrick Collects Rare Milestone with 700th AHL Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Senators Donate $50,000 to New YMcA Centre for Life Project in Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Utica Comets Announce Jack Kane Dedication Game Details - Utica Comets
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forwards Boris Katchouk, Scott Sabourin from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Providence Bruins Sign Colin Swoyer to AHL PTO - Providence Bruins
- Chernyshov Nets Hat Trick, Skarek Blanks Canucks - San Jose Barracuda
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall 7-0 to the San Jose Barracuda - Abbotsford Canucks
- Firebirds Defeat Condors on Military Appreciation Night, 6-3 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Condors Stymied in Coachella - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Open Calgary Series with 5-1 Victory - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bridgeport Islanders Stories
- Islanders Gain Point in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Pens
- Larson Two Goal Night Lifts Isles to Victory over Thunderbirds, 6-2
- Bridgeport Islanders School Day Game Sold out -- Largest in Team History
- Islanders Drop Home Contest to Phantoms, Lose 6-2
- Next Century Spirits: Nue Vodka and Blue Chair Bay Rum, Named Official Vodka and Rum Partners of the Bridgeport Islanders and Total Mortgage Arena