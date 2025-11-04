Next Century Spirits: Nue Vodka and Blue Chair Bay Rum, Named Official Vodka and Rum Partners of the Bridgeport Islanders and Total Mortgage Arena

Bridgeport, CT - This 2025/2026 season, Next Century Spirits (NCS) proudly announces its partnership as the Official Vodka and Rum Partner of the Bridgeport Islanders and Total Mortgage Arena.

Visitors to the Islanders' AHL affiliate home in Bridgeport, Connecticut, will experience the partnership through a series of creative fan-focused activations and new offerings designed to elevate both the game and event-day atmosphere. Nue Vodka is featured in the arena's 25th Anniversary Celebratory Draft Cocktail, the Bridgeport Blue Lemonade, while Blue Chair Bay Rum brings fans the new "Chill Break" in-game activation - a moment kicked off with a Kenny Chesney song spotlighting the brand's frozen piña colada with a Blue Chair Bay Rum floater. These cocktails will be served in Blue Chair Bay Rum-branded souvenir cups made with 100% recycled materials in partnership with 4ocean. For every 20 cups purchased, one pound of trash is removed from the ocean.

Beyond the rink, the partnership extends throughout the arena and community. Fans can look forward to a custom concourse photo installation themed "Nue Vodka: At the Heart of Every Experience," featuring artwork highlighting major arena events and performances. Next Century Spirits brands will also appear on the digital billboard along I-95, directly in front of the arena, reinforcing the connection between the arena, its fans, and the Fairfield-based company.

"We're thrilled to partner with Total Mortgage Arena and the Bridgeport Islanders as we deepen our roots near our Fairfield office," said Anthony Moniello, Co-CEO of Next Century Spirits. "As a proud pillar of the community, we're committed to giving back through efforts like Blue Chair Bay Rum's ocean cleanup and beach restoration initiatives. Whether you're cheering on the Islanders or taking in one of the many incredible events at the arena, we invite fans to raise a glass and support a local business with a Blue Chair Bay Rum or Nue Vodka cocktail as we celebrate community, connection, and great spirits."

Next Century Spirits' innovation-driven approach and commitment to quality have helped it become one of the fastest-growing spirits companies in the country. With a mission to redefine what's possible in spirits production, NCS uses its patented Spiranova© process to accelerate flavor transformation using natural ingredients. Its portfolio includes Nue Vodka, Blue Chair Bay Rum, Numbskull Whiskey, Bear Fight Whiskey, Creek Water American Whiskey, Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails, Calamity Gin, and Henderson Whiskey. The company's owned brands have earned over 35 gold medals in industry competitions, and in 2023, NCS was named North Carolina Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition.

"We're proud to welcome Next Century Spirits to the Bridgeport Islanders and Total Mortgage Arena family," said Joe Dolan, Senior Vice President of Business Operations. "Their commitment to community, sustainability, and delivering high-quality experiences perfectly aligns with our mission to create memorable moments for our fans. Together, we're excited to introduce unique activations that enhance game days, support meaningful causes, and celebrate the local spirit of Bridgeport."







