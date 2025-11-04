Thunderbirds Sign F Milan Lucic to PTO

Published on November 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club has signed forward Milan Lucic to a professional tryout contract.

Lucic, 37, originally signed a PTO with the St. Louis Blues prior to 2025 training camp and skated in four preseason games, posting a goal and an assist before being sidelined with an injury.

Lucic is a veteran of 1,177 NHL games with the Boston Bruins (2007-15; 2023-24), Los Angeles Kings (2015-16), Edmonton Oilers (2016-19), and Calgary Flames (2019-23). He captured the Stanley Cup in 2011 as a member of the Bruins and has posted five seasons of 20 or more goals in his NHL career.

Overall, the Vancouver, B.C. native has posted 586 points (233g, 353a) in his professional career and added 77 points (29g, 48a) in 136 Stanley Cup playoff contests for his career. He was originally a second-round pick (50th overall) of the Boston Bruins in the 2006 NHL Draft.

Lucic will be available to the media following Thunderbirds practice on Wednesday, November 5, at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the MassMutual Center. Media inquiries should be directed to Ryan Smith at (215) 696-2608.

The Thunderbirds next take to the ice on Friday, Nov. 7, as they host the Bridgeport Islanders at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.