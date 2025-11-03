St. Louis Blues Acquire D Calle Rosen from Capitals

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have acquired defenseman Calle Rosen from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenseman Corey Schueneman.

Rosen will report to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. As part of this transaction, the Thunderbirds have also traded forward Sam Bitten to the Hershey Bears in exchange for future considerations.

Rosen, 31, has recorded seven points (one goal, six assists) in nine games with the Capitals' AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears, this season.

Overall, the Vaxjo, Sweden, native has tallied 198 points (36 goals, 162 assists) and 148 penalty minutes in 360 career AHL regular-season games. Rosen has also appeared in parts of six NHL seasons, including three as a member of the Blues (2021-24). In 2022-23, he played in 49 regular-season games for the team, logging a single-season career-high 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists).

Rosen, 31, joins the Blues organization for the second time in his career, having skated in 73 games with St. Louis and 108 games with Springfield between 2021 and 2024. Rosen has tallied 26 points (10g, 16a) and a +16 rating over his time with St. Louis while adding 61 points (6g, 55a) as a member of the Thunderbirds.

