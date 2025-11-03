Syracuse Crunch to Host Best-Selling Authors for First-Ever Hockey Romance Night November 15

Published on November 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding the first-ever Hockey Romance Night on Saturday, Nov. 15 when the team hosts the Belleville Senators at 7 p.m.

Hockey Romance Night will celebrate the popular sports romance genre and feature best-selling romance authors Chelsea Curto and Rebecca Jenshak. During the game, Memorial Hall will be transformed into a Book Fair with author autograph and meet-and-greet stations, a photo area and local bookstore pop-up shops.

Participating bookstores include Ink & Paper, Lit Actually and That's What She Read and a photo area. Edgy Pages will also be in attendance with a table in the concourse with custom book-edge artwork available for purchase.

Tickets for Hockey Romance Night are on sale now. Information on discounted tickets can be found at each of the participating bookstores.

As part of Hockey Romance Night, the Crunch are also holding a hockey-themed Bogg Bag raffle filled with various hockey romance novels and other themed items. Fans can purchase entries at Guest Services during the game for $5, cash only.

Chelsea Curto is a best-selling contemporary romance author who creates "fun, fresh and flirty love stories." Curto writes books that feature strong, confident women and the men who are obsessed with them, and The D.C. Stars series features different hockey romance stories. Her latest novel, In the Dark, was released on October 15, and the next D.C. Stars book Sin Bin will be available on Kindle on December 4. For more information on Curto and her stories, visit authorchelseacurto.com.

Rebecca Jenshak is a USA Today best-selling author who has published 30 books and continues to write stories centered around sports romances. When she's not writing, you can find her cheering on local sports teams, hanging out with friends and family, or curled up with a good book. Her newest novel, Lucky Shot, debuted on August 28 and her next novel, Moonshot Hockey #2, will be released in December. Read more about Jenshak and explore her collections at rebeccajenshak.com.

Ink & Paper is an indie bookstore located in the heart of Cazenovia, New York. Owner Chantal Nellis' vision was to create a place that people can come to search for their next favorite story, hang out and read in a place surrounded by community or hunt for the perfect gift for a fellow book lover. For more information about Ink & Paper, visit inkandpaperbookstore.org.

Founded on July 18, 2025, Lit Actually is a boutique romance and fantasy bookshop housed at Olive's Eatery in Baldwinsville, New York. Featuring only romance and fantasy books, it's the perfect stop for anyone with a BookTok obsession. In addition to its book selection, Lit Actually sells merch for every romance-reading fanatic. Visit www.litactuallybookrshop.com for more information.

That's What She Read is a local bookshop and boutique located in Marcellus, New York. Established in 2023, That's What She Read is women-owned, selling gently used, vintage and new books. The bookshop also sells vintage giftware and art geared toward every book lover. More information can be found at thatswhatshereadbooks.com.

Edgy Pages is a book painting small business in Central New York owned and operated by Liz Camardo. Camardo makes custom painted books and hosts book and journal painting workshops and private event appearances. For bookings and custom orders, visit linktr.ee/edgypages.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.