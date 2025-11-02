Syracuse Crunch Fall to Belleville Senators, 7-4

Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch left wing Jakob Pelletier

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch suffered their first home loss of the season as they fell to the Belleville Senators, 7-4, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Despite peppering 42 shots on goal, the Crunch were unable to surpass the Senators and move to 7-2-0-0 on the season.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 23-of-28 shots, while Leevi Merilainen earned the win turning aside 38-of-42 between the pipes for the Senators. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on two opportunities, while Belleville went 2-for-2 on the man-advantage.

The Crunch jumped out to a quick lead just 5:28 into the game. Simon Lundmark sent a long stretch pass ahead for Niko Huuhtanen. He fired a slap shot from the right circle that was stopped, but the rebound came out for Cooper Flinton to chip in. The Senators evened the score with a power-play goal three minutes later when Arthur Kaliyev powered in a one-timer from the right faceoff dot. Belleville then took the lead at 12:29 off a wrister from Wyatt Bongiovanni.

Jakob Pelletier potted his fifth of the season one minute into the middle frame to tie the game, 2-2. Merilainen stopped Conor Geekie's shot from the right side, but left the rebound out for Pelletier to score. The Senators responded with back-to-back goals just 2:41 apart to regain their lead. Bongiovanni scored his second of the game with a shot from the high slot before Xavier Bourgault cut in front of the net to jam in his own rebound while on the man-advantage. Syracuse came back within one at the 6:05 mark when Nick Abruzzese shoved in the loose puck during a scramble out front.

Syracuse added another early-period goal to tie the game for a second time just 2:36 into the final frame. Boris Katchouk's wrister from the right circle snuck past the netminder and trickled across the goal line. However, Belleville responded yet again and went back on top off a one-timer from Lassi Thomson. The Senators proceeded to secure their win with two empty-net goals in the final two minutes of the game.

The Crunch travel to face the Rochester Americans on Wednesday.

Crunchables: Jakob Pelletier has seven points (2g, 5a) in his last four games.

