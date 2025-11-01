Firebirds Celebrate Third Annual Dia de los Muertos Night at Acrisure Arena

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds will honor Día de los Muertos, presented by Verizon, with a celebration of culture, community and the Los Firebirds spirit at Acrisure Arena tonight, Saturday, November 1 at 6 p.m PT. Fans are invited to arrive early to enjoy a festive pre-game experience, interactive in-game elements, and family-friendly offerings that showcase the spirit of the holiday.

"This celebration has grown year after year because it's built by our fans and our community," said Gina Rotolo, Vice President of Marketing and Business Services for the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "Día de los Muertos has become more than a theme night, it's a reflection of the people and culture that make the Coachella Valley special. It's an honor for us to bring everyone together for a night that means so much to our community."

Festivities begin with a themed Happy Hour at The Oasis* beginning at 4:30 p.m., where fans can enjoy $5 beers and $10 wines available up to puck drop. *Happy Hour specials are available in The Oasis from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The celebration continues when doors open at 5 p.m., highlighted by dance performances by Ballet Folklorico Sol Del Desierto and Grupo Folklórico Tonantzin dance group. Thanks to the help of the Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce, a Community Ofrenda will be set up outside Acrisure Arena, where fans can leave messages and honor friends and loved ones. The evening will also feature vibrant Mariachi Band performance from Mariachi Orgullo Azteca throughout the night, bringing traditional music into the heart of Firebirds Territory.

Get to the game early as the first 5,000 fans will receive a special Los Firebirds poncho, a vibrant keepsake honoring the culture and creativity of the Coachella Valley's Hispanic community.

Firebirds Team Store Specials

The Firebirds Team Store will debut new Los Firebirds and Firebirds merchandise, giving fans fresh ways to represent their team and community spirit along with the Item of the Game: a Coachella Valley Firebirds Sugar Skull Statue and Los Firebirds Travel Mug! Each item will be on sale for just $15! The Team Store will also have special Dia de los Muertos pins, blankets, hoodies, and basketball tanks - all inspired by the jerseys the team will be wearing throughout the game!

Festive Flavors

Stop by Turn Tables Grill (behind sections 121 and 122), to experience local flavors of the Coachella Valley with a special pop-up appearance from Painted Donut and enjoy live music from our Turn Tables Grill DJ while you place your order! As part of the Firebirds' pocket-friendly food fans will find an expanded selection of affordable, family-friendly options across the arena, all without sacrificing quality including a pulled pork sandwich for just $12!

In-Game Giveaways and Activations

Presenting sponsor Verizon will have prize packs with Firebirds merchandise and co-branded Los Firebirds cell phone wallets for a lucky row in the arena.

Throughout the game, Spotlight 29 Casino will be the on concourse with branded giveaways, glow sticks, and a chance to win tickets to an upcoming Firebirds home game.

Specialty Jersey Auction

During Saturday's game, the team will wear specialty Dia de los Muertos Los Firebirds themed jerseys, that will then be autographed and auctioned off via the DASH Auction App.

A Look on the Ice

The Firebirds look to make it back-to-back wins as they face the Colorado Eagles for the second time this season. Coachella Valley defeated the San Diego Gulls in overtime on Thursday night by the final score of 4-3 thanks to defenseman Tyson Jugnauth's first AHL goal. The team holds a 3-3-1-0 record to begin the 2025-26 season.







