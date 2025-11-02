Abbotsford Falls, 6-1, to the Silver Knights on Diwali Night

Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks kicked off their final series of a six-game homestand against the Henderson Silver Knights - a matchup that promised intensity after the two teams' heated opening weekend series, which Abbotsford swept.

The lineup saw a few more tweaks as the team continued to search for the right combinations. Making his AHL debut tonight was Robby Drazner, while Jiří Patera got the start in net against Cameron Whitehead for Henderson.

The Canucks came out flying, generating a prime scoring chance just 32 seconds in when Josh Bloom broke free on a breakaway, only to be stopped by Whitehead. Despite a pair of early power plays, Abbotsford couldn't convert. Patera stood tall at the other end, turning aside several key chances to keep things scoreless until late in the first.

With a four-minute high-sticking penalty called against Joseph LaBate, Henderson finally broke through. Tanner Laczynski found the back of the net with just one second remaining in the first half of the double minor, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. Still on the man advantage, Braeden Bowman doubled the lead seconds later to make it 2-0 after one.

The Silver Knights carried that momentum into the second. Around the seven-minute mark, Tuomas Uronen buried a cross-ice feed from Matyas Sapovaliv to make it 3-0. Five minutes later, another costly penalty led to Henderson's fifth goal of the night - a power-play marker from Kai Uchacz that stretched the lead to 5-0.

Abbotsford finally got on the board late in the frame when Ty Mueller tipped in a Sawyer Mynio shot on the power play, breaking Whitehead's shutout bid. But Henderson quickly answered, with Uronen notching his second of the game to restore the five-goal cushion.

The Canucks couldn't claw their way back, ultimately falling 6-1. A tough night on the penalty kill proved costly, but Abbotsford will look to bounce back in tomorrow night's rematch to close out the homestand.







