Reign Preview - Ontario at San Jose

Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WHO: Ontario Reign (5-2-1-0) at San Jose Barracuda (2-5-0-0)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #9

WHEN: Saturday, November 1 @ 6:00 Pacific

WHERE: Tech CU Arena - San Jose, CA

HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: FloHockey - AUDIO: Reign Radio - TWITTER: @ReignInsider & @OntarioReign

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign and San Jose Barracuda square off in the second of eight total meetings this season, the second of four in San Jose at Tech CU Arena. It is the second of three consecutive matchups between the two clubs who will play the entirety of their head-to-head season series before the new calendar year.

BETWEEN TWO PIPES: For Ontario, Erik Portillo shined last night making a season high 36 saves on 37 shots including 17 of 17 in the final 20 minutes of play. He has started six of eight games this season and has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last five starts making 114 saves on 123 shots. Pheonix Copley suffered the loss on Wednesday allowing six goals on 24 shots. He made 11 saves on 12 shots in the first period but surrendered five goals on 12 shots in the final 40 minutes of play. The six goals given up by Copley were the most in 69 games as a Reign and the third most in his 281 games in the AHL dating back to 2014-15. Jakub Skarek was chased out of the crease last night after allowing four goals on 17 shots in 32:38. He has surrendered three or more goals in three of his four appearances this season. Gabriel Carriere allowed two goals on six shots last night in 27:20. The Barracuda have alternated between Skarek and Carriere through their first seven games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For the Reign, Aatu Jämsen has goals in back-to-back games and six shots in his last two contests. Taylor Ward has seven points (4-3-7) and 14 shots in his last four games while Samuel Bolduc has six points (4-2-6) in his last five games. His four goals are tied for the most among AHL defenders. Kenny Connors has a two-game point streak and has been an even or plus rating in all eight games while Jared Wright has two goals in his last three games and has also been an even or plus rating in all eight games. For the Barracuda, Colin White has a two-game point streak with a goal and an assist while Luca Cagnoi has three points (1-2-3) in his last games.

A NIGHT OF FIRSTS: Jack Hughes, Jakub Dvořák, and Kenny Connors each scored their first professional goals last night while Koehn Ziemmer notched his first professional point finishing with two assists. Angus Booth recorded two assists for his first points of the season after making his season debut on Wednesday.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: The six goals last night from the Reign were a season high while their four in the second period were a season period high. The four goals in the middle stanza came in a stretch of 7:48; Jämsen (6:59), S. Bolduc (10:27), J. Hughes (12:40), and J. Dvořák (13:47). The Reign are fifth in the AHL averaging 3.63 goals for per game this season having scored three or more in six of their first eight games.

BACK TO DEFENSE: Ontario's one-goal allowed last night was their fewest surrendered in a contest this season, just two nights removed from giving up a season high six. The Reign have allowed two goals or fewer in six of eight games and are 13th in the AHL averaging 2.75 goals-against per game.

WRAPPING UP THE ROADTRIP: The Reign will play their final game tonight of five straight away from Toyota Arena. They have gone (3-1-0) on the trip outscoring their opponents 18-11 having found the back of the net first in three of four contests including two straight. They've gone 2-for-13 on the power-play and 7-for-10 on the penalty kill.

SCOUTING THE BARRACUDA: The Barracuda have lost back-to-back games having been outscored 9-1 while they've lost five of their last six being outscored 25-10. San Jose has yet to score first this season and there 16 goals allowed in the second period are the most given up by any team in the middle frame this season while their goals-against average of 4.43 is 32nd in the league. San Jose sits 2nd averaging 32.43 shots for per game. They will play five straight games on the road after tonight.







