Colorado Kicks off Road Swing with 3-1 Win Over Firebirds
Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
PALM DESERT, CA. - Colorado forwards Danil Gushchin, Tristen Nielsen and Alex Barre-Boulet each netted a goal, while fellow forward T.J. Tynan dished out a pair of assists, as the Eagles defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds 3-1 on Saturday. Goalie Trent Miner made his season debut, stopping 18 of the 19 shots he faced to collect the win in net. Colorado finished the night going 1-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
After killing off a pair of Coachella Valley power plays, the Eagles would get their first crack on the man-advantage, and they would make the most of it. Gushchin took advantage of a screen in front of the net when he lit the lamp with a wrister from the top of the right-wing circle. The goal was Gushchin's league-leading seventh tally of the season and gave Colorado a 1-0 edge with 3:58 remaining in the first period.
The second period would see the Eagles outshoot the Firebirds 14-5, with each team receiving one opportunity apiece on the power play. It would be the goaltenders; however, who would steal the show in the middle frame, sending the two teams to the second intermission with Colorado still on top, 1-0.
The Eagles would add a little cushion when Nielsen snagged a pass at the top of the crease, before bashing a shot past goaltender Victor Ostman, extending Colorado's lead to 2-0 at the 11:49 mark of the third period.
Barre-Boulet would then add his name to the scoresheet just 1:15 later when he buried a wrister from between the circles, putting the Eagles up, 3-0.
Coachella Valley would finally break through when forward Mitchell Stephens spun and fired a shot that would take an odd bounce and elude Miner, slicing the deficit to 3-1 with 4:15 remaining in the contest.
The Firebirds would pull Ostman in favor of the extra attacker, but would come no closer, as Colorado held on for the 3-1 victory.
Ostman suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 36 shots.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the San Diego Gulls on Sunday, November 2nd at 6:00pm MT at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).
