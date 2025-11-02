Clattenburg Forces OT; Condors Get Point
Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (3-3-2, 8pts) forced overtime to gain a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Calgary Wranglers (5-2-2, 12pts) on Saturday afternoon.
The Wranglers scored twice in the span of 15 seconds at 18:12 and 18:27 of the first period to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.
Cam Dineen (2nd) scored for the second straight game, this time from the right-wing circle to cut the lead to 2-1. Rem Pitlick (3rd) tied the game on the power play with three seconds to go in the period. The Condors fired 16 shots in the second.
Calgary reclaimed the lead, 7:03 into the third, on the first of the year from Carter King. Connor Clattenburg (1st) followed up a Dineen shot for his first pro goal to tie it at 3-3 and force overtime in the final four minutes.
The Wranglers got the OT winner at 2:47 of the extra session. Dineen finished with a goal, assist and six shots.
UP NEXT
The Condors six-game road trip ends at 12 p.m. PT in Calgary tomorrow. Catch the game on AHLTV on FloHockey or AM 800 Fox Sports Radio.
