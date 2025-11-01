Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate Diwali Night, Presented by Ridgecrest Dairy, on November 1st

Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks are proud to mark the Festival of Lights with a special Diwali Night celebration, presented by Ridgecrest Dairy, on Saturday, November 1st at 7:00pm. Diwali is a cherished festival symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, and we are honoured to celebrate with our fans at the Abbotsford Centre.

"We're excited to celebrate Diwali and the South Asian community during this meaningful evening," said Jim Kozak, COO & Alternate Governor, Abbotsford Canucks. "This night is more than just a celebration, it's about coming together to honour culture, tradition, and the diversity that makes our community so strong. We recognize the importance of Diwali and rich heritage of the South Asian community, and we're grateful for the opportunity to share in that spirit and joy alongside them."

Diwali Night will be filled with exciting activities and vibrant experiences for fans of all ages. Visit Section 101 on the concourse to get beautiful henna designs from the Archway South Asian Community Resource Office and to enjoy free, delicious paneer and samples courtesy of Ridgecrest Dairy. Plus, enjoy an amazing bhangra performance during the second intermission by Rooh Punjab Dee Arts Academy, adding vibrant energy and atmosphere to the evening!

The Canucks for Kids Fund will also present donations to the In It Together program and the Guru Nanak Food Bank in recognition and support for the vital work they do within the community. The In It Together program works to prevent youth involvement in gangs and organized crime through outreach, counselling, and skill-building support for youth and their families. The Guru Nanak Food Bank extends its impact beyond food assistance, providing essential items such as blankets, toiletries, and other critical supplies to those in need. Fans are encouraged to stop by the Community Corner at Section 116 to learn more about the remarkable work the Guru Nanak Food Bank does at their Surrey and Delta locations and Section 101 to learn more about the In It Together program from the South Asian Community Resource Office!







American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.