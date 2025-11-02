Monsters Pull Admirals to Overtime But Fall 3-2

Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

MILWAUKEE - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 3-1-2-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Admirals were the first on the board after a goal from Zach L'Heureux at 4:22, but Luca Pinelli responded with a marker at 12:39 off feeds from Mikael Pyyhtiä and Brendan Smith. Milwaukee's Daniel Carr notched a power-play tally at 15:47 leaving Cleveland trailing 2-1 after 20 minutes. Jordan Dumais scored the only goal in the middle frame just 57 seconds in while on the man advantage off an assist from Pyyhtiä to tie the game 2-2 heading into the third intermission. Following a scoreless third period, Carr nabbed the game for the Admirals with a goal at 2:51 of overtime bringing the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 19 saves in defeat while Milwaukee's Magnus Chrona made 13 saves for the win.

The Monsters return home to host the Providence Bruins on Friday, November 7, at 6:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 0 0 - 2

MIL 2 0 0 1 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 15 1/5 6/7 22 min / 7 inf

MIL 22 1/7 4/5 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko OT 19 3 1-0-1

MIL Chrona W 13 2 1-1-0

Cleveland Record: 3-1-2-1, 5th North Division

Milwaukee Record: 4-1-2-0, 3rd Central Division







