Penguins Upended by Comets, 3-1

Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







UTICA, N.Y. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Utica Comets, 3-1, on Saturday night at Adirondack Bank Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (8-2-0-0) started to rally in the second period, pouring on the pressure and eventually breaking through on the scoreboard late in frame. However, the Penguins were met by a stifling defense in the third period that prevented them from pulling even.

A fast-paced opening frame ended with Utica holding a 1-0 lead. Angus Crookshank tucked an in-tight shot to the top corner of the Penguins' net 15 minutes into the game.

Mike Hardman put the Comets up by two with a power-play goal at 3:26 of the second period.

Utica was poised to go ahead 3-0 at 11:08, but Penguins goalie Sergei Murashov pulled off a magic act to keep the puck out of his net. After rebound careened perfectly to the stick of Comets forward Xavier Parent, Murashov stretched out with his glove and snatched Parent's shot out of midair. The highlight-reel save spurred Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to a run where they rattled off the next six shots on goal, including their first tally of the night.

Aidan McDonough accepted a feed from Danton Heinen at the side of the Comets' goal, then slickly moved it from his backhand to his forehand and around the pad of Nico Daws. McDonough's maneuver made it 2-1 with 1:21 left in the second period.

Utica shut down Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the third period, holding the Penguins to just six shots on goal and just one bid in the first 12 minutes of the frame. Late in regulation, former Penguin Jonathan Gruden sealed the win for his new team with an empty-net, power-play goal.

Murashov made 17 saves in defeat, while Daws notched 25 stops for the Comets.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is back on home ice Wednesday, Nov. 5 against the Toronto Marlies. Game time between the Penguins and Marlies is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

