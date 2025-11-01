American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 27th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Celebration Month

Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League is proud again to be joining the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association for their Hockey Fights Cancer™ powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca celebration month, which begins today.

The campaign, which has been uniting the hockey community in support of people with cancer and their families since 1998, will feature special events, observances and stories from people around the hockey community. This year, 23 AHL member clubs are designating a home game as a Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night with the opportunity to include lavender jerseys, dasherboards, stick tape, helmet decals and "I Fight For" cards. The AHL and its teams also support a variety of local cancer hospitals, clinics and advocacy groups.

Fans can get involved by sharing their stories using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer or donating online at HockeyFightsCancer.com. Additionally, donations raised will also continue to support the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society Lodges in the U.S. and Canada, assisting hundreds of people with cancer and their families every day with accommodations, meals, transportation, activities and emotional support.

Following is a list of scheduled Hockey Fights Cancer™ nights being hosted by AHL teams:

November 2 - Abbotsford Canucks

November 7 - Laval Rocket, Utica Comets

November 8 - Calgary Wranglers, Ontario Reign

November 9 - Iowa Wild

November 15 - Bridgeport Islanders, Hartford Wolf Pack, Henderson Silver Knights, Rockford IceHogs

November 21 - Rochester Americans, Texas Stars

November 22 - Manitoba Moose

November 23 - Toronto Marlies, Tucson Roadrunners

November 29 - Belleville Senators, Cleveland Monsters, Springfield Thunderbirds, Syracuse Crunch

November 30 - Belleville Senators, Hershey Bears

January 10 - Colorado Eagles

January 13 - Milwaukee Admirals

February 20 - Bakersfield Condors







American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.