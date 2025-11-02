Tucson Shuts out Iowa 3-0

Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Tucson Roadrunners shut out the Iowa Wild by a 3- 0 score at Casey's Center on Saturday night.

Tucson took a 1-0 lead 9:44 into the opening period when Ben McCartney beat Cal Petersen (18 saves) through traffic from the right point.

The Roadrunners outshot the Wild 11-5 in the first 20 minutes.

Sammy Walker doubled the advantage for Tucson at 4:25 of the middle frame with a wrister under the glove of Petersen from the right circle.

Each team posted 14 shots through two periods.

Austin Poganski sealed the win for the Roadrunners with an empty net goal from long range with 1:57 to play.

Matthew Villalta stopped all 19 Iowa shots to earn the shutout.

Tucson outshot Iowa 21-19. The Wild finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage while the Roadrunners went 0-for-1 on the power play.

Iowa and Tucson wrap up their weekend series on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. at Casey's Center on Pucks 'N Paws Day.

Iowa and Tucson wrap up their weekend series on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. at Casey's Center on Pucks 'N Paws Day.

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







