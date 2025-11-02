Tucson Shuts out Iowa 3-0
Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Tucson Roadrunners shut out the Iowa Wild by a 3- 0 score at Casey's Center on Saturday night.
Tucson took a 1-0 lead 9:44 into the opening period when Ben McCartney beat Cal Petersen (18 saves) through traffic from the right point.
The Roadrunners outshot the Wild 11-5 in the first 20 minutes.
Sammy Walker doubled the advantage for Tucson at 4:25 of the middle frame with a wrister under the glove of Petersen from the right circle.
Each team posted 14 shots through two periods.
Austin Poganski sealed the win for the Roadrunners with an empty net goal from long range with 1:57 to play.
Matthew Villalta stopped all 19 Iowa shots to earn the shutout.
Tucson outshot Iowa 21-19. The Wild finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage while the Roadrunners went 0-for-1 on the power play.
Iowa and Tucson wrap up their weekend series on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. at Casey's Center on Pucks 'N Paws Day.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025
- Sens Score Season High Seven Goals to Pick up Win in Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Carr Celebrates his Birthday with OT Winner - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tucson Tops Iowa 3-0 Behind Villalta's Shutout - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Shuts out Iowa 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Pull Admirals to Overtime But Fall 3-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Belleville Senators, 7-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Blanked by Checkers for First Loss of Season - Providence Bruins
- Wild Finish Results in Overtime Sweep in Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Peca's Breakout Game Not Enough vs. Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Reign Preview - Ontario at San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Penguins Upended by Comets, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Open Month of November with First Win of Season, Down Penguins 3-1 - Utica Comets
- Checkers Bounce Back, Beat T-Birds 5-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Drop 4-3 Overtime Heartbreaker to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Earn Weekend Split with Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Clattenburg Forces OT; Condors Get Point - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Phantoms at Wolf Pack, Game 10 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Capitals Recall Smallman from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate Diwali Night, Presented by Ridgecrest Dairy, on November 1st - Abbotsford Canucks
- Firebirds Celebrate Third Annual Dia de los Muertos Night at Acrisure Arena - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 27th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Celebration Month - AHL
- Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 12 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.