Heidt and Haight Power Iowa to Sweep of Texas

Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cedar Park, Texas - Riley Heidt and Hunter Haight scored to power the Iowa Wild to a 2-0 win and series sweep over the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday night. Cal Petersen stopped all 24 Texas shots to earn the shutout and his first win in an Iowa uniform.

Heidt found the back of the net in the first period shortly after the expiration of an Iowa power play. David Spacek sent a cross-ice pass into the left circle for Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, who set up Heidt in the low slot for a wrister past a sprawling Remi Poirier (20 saves).

Iowa carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission and outshot Texas 12-3 in the opening 20 minutes.

The Stars outshot the Wild 12-6 in a scoreless second period.

Petersen saved nine Texas shots in the third period and Haight iced the game with an empty-net goal with 14 seconds to play with an assist from Aubé-Kubel.

Texas outshot Iowa 24-22. The Wild went 0-for-2 with the man advantage while the Stars finished 0-for-5 on the power play.

Iowa returns to Des Moines to host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

