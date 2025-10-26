Heidt and Haight Power Iowa to Sweep of Texas
Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
Cedar Park, Texas - Riley Heidt and Hunter Haight scored to power the Iowa Wild to a 2-0 win and series sweep over the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday night. Cal Petersen stopped all 24 Texas shots to earn the shutout and his first win in an Iowa uniform.
Heidt found the back of the net in the first period shortly after the expiration of an Iowa power play. David Spacek sent a cross-ice pass into the left circle for Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, who set up Heidt in the low slot for a wrister past a sprawling Remi Poirier (20 saves).
Iowa carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission and outshot Texas 12-3 in the opening 20 minutes.
The Stars outshot the Wild 12-6 in a scoreless second period.
Petersen saved nine Texas shots in the third period and Haight iced the game with an empty-net goal with 14 seconds to play with an assist from Aubé-Kubel.
Texas outshot Iowa 24-22. The Wild went 0-for-2 with the man advantage while the Stars finished 0-for-5 on the power play.
Iowa returns to Des Moines to host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025
- Manitoba Moose Edged by Chicago Wolves in Ovetime - Manitoba Moose
- Commesso's 38-Save Shutout Halts Eagles, 4-0 - Colorado Eagles
- Ads Downed by San Jose - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Top Monsters in Overtime for Third Straight Win - Rochester Americans
- Heidt and Haight Power Iowa to Sweep of Texas - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Continue Fast Start with 4-3 Win Over Moose in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Drop Defensive Duel on Saturday Night - Texas Stars
- Bears Cap Weekend with 4-3 Shootout Win Over Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Dragicevic Scores First AHL Goal in Firebirds' Loss to Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Phantoms Make It 3-Point Weekend - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Snag Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Erupt for Six Goals in 6-3 Win over Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Outlast Checkers for 3-2 Overtime Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Get Better of T-Birds, 6-3 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Pick up Point in OT Loss to Pens - Charlotte Checkers
- Laval Edges Utica at Home, 4-2 - Utica Comets
- Belleville Bites Back at Toronto with 4-2 Road Win - Belleville Senators
- Ethen Frank Returns to Hershey Bears - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Phantoms at Hershey, Game 7 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Pick Up Third Win With 5-1 Victory Over Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Powers Past Bakersfield - Bakersfield Condors
- Ads Net Four PPGs in Win Over Barracuda - Milwaukee Admirals
- Reign Down Canucks, 5-2 - Ontario Reign
- Melanson's Overtime Winner Completes Comeback Over Calgary - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Havelid and Halttunen Score in 6-2 Loss to Admirals - San Jose Barracuda
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall, 5-2, to the Ontario Reign - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.