Iowa Wild Signs Forward Gerry Mayhew to One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract

Published on October 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Gerry Mayhew to a one-year, one-way AHL contract.

Mayhew, 32 (12/31/1992), is Iowa's all-time leader in goals (97), game-winning goals (17), and plus-minus (+30). The 5-foot-9, 161-pound native of Wyandotte, Mich., also ranks second all-time among Iowa skaters in shots (571), T-2nd in shorthanded goals (4), third in points (178) and power-play goals (26), fifth in assists (81), and T-6th in games played (228). Mayhew holds Iowa's single season records for goals (39, 2019-20) and shots (205, 2018-19). During the 2019-20 season, Mayhew was selected for the AHL All-Star Game and won the Les Cunningham Award (AHL Most Valuable Player) and Willie Marshall Award (AHL goals leader).

Mayhew owns 178 points (97-81Ã Â¸), 178 penalty minutes (PIM), and a plus-30 rating across 228 games in an Iowa Wild uniform. He has recorded 310 points (163-147=310), 338 PIM, and a plus-12 rating over 445 AHL games with the Iowa Wild (2016-21), Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2021-22), Charlotte Checkers (2022-24), and Rockford IceHogs (2024-25). Mayhew made his NHL debut on Oct. 15, 2019, against Toronto and has posted 15 points (13-2=15), 20 PIM, and a minus-1 rating in 57 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild (2019-21), Philadelphia Flyers (2021-22), and Anaheim Ducks (2021-22).

Mayhew will wear sweater No. 20 with the Wild.

