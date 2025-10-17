Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin from Syracuse Crunch

Published on October 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Scott Sabourin from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Sabourin, 32, has played in two games with the Crunch this season, recording a goal and two points. He skated in 68 games with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League last season, serving as an alternate captain and recording 10 goals and 25 points with three game-winners and 111 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 207-pound forward was also an alternate captain for the Barracuda during the 2023-24 season, when he accrued 18 goals, 27 points and 192 penalty minutes. Sabourin has appeared in 534 career AHL games between the Crunch, Barracuda, Belleville Senators, Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, San Diego Gulls, Iowa Wild, Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs, registering 89 goals and 183 points with 1,225 penalty minutes.

A native of Orleans, Ontario, Sabourin has played 47 career NHL games between the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks, recording two goals and eight points with 58 penalty minutes. Making his NHL debut with Ottawa on October 2, 2019, versus Toronto, Sabourin scored his first career goal with his first shot on net and finished the contest with four hits and a plus-1 rating.

Sabourin was originally undrafted.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.